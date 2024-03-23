Tinubu Determined To Sustain Food Sufficiency, Protect Industries For Economic Stability – Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has reiterated the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to

sustain food sufficiency and protect industries for economic stability.

The Minister stated this at the close of the one-day national conference of the Nigeria Union of Agriculture And Allied Employees (NUAAE) held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Represented by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations in the Ministry, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, the Minister acknowledged the various contributions of NUAAE and other stakeholders in ensuring food sufficiency and economic growth, adding that the President, through his Renewed Hope Agenda was indeed not resting on his oars to sustain and protect industries for economic stability and boost food production.

He noted with keen interest, the importance of the theme for the conference: “Sustenance of Agricultural Development as a Panacea for Unemployment and Food Insecurity in Nigeria”, saying it was timely because of the crucial role the agriculture sector plays in providing job opportunities for the youths and food for the entire population.

“Indeed, the sector had sustained the nation being the mainstay of the economy prior to the era of the oil boom and still remains a force to be reckoned with today because agriculture comprises all fields of human activities as it concerns the production of food, cash crops, livestock, fishing among others”.

Former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Benue State and outgoing National President of NUAAE, Comrade Simon Anchaver, in a remark, called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to tackle the intractable clashes between farmers and herders in the country to enable farmers to go back to the farm to boost food production.

Comrade Anchaver lamented the wanton killing of innocent citizens and destruction of property, saying the perennial attacks have done the nation more harm than good and it was high time the killings were contained as part of deliberate measures to sustain food security.

The former Labour Leader who stressed the need to diversify and revive the agricultural sector to avoid over-dependence on oil urged the government at all levels to make available inputs like fertilizers, improved seeds, agro-chemicals, and professional services through Agricultural Extension Services (AES) to smallholder farms and low-interest rate loans to farmers.

He thanked members of the union for the support given him throughout his tenure and urged them to extend the same to the new leadership.

During the conference, a 17-man new National Working Committee of NUAAE was inaugurated with Comrade Tajudeen Bashir Baba from Kano State as President and Comrade M. I. Zubairu as National Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Tajudeen Baba thanked delegates for the mandate given to them to pilot the affairs of the union.

Comrade Baba vowed to be transparent as well as give priority to staff welfare, promised to give the national secretariat a facelift for the development of the union; and not to disappoint the union.