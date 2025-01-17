Tinubu Determined To Boost Dev In S’East – Deputy Speaker

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has applauded the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to accelerate the development of the South East region.

He said that the proposed financial allocation for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) in the 2025 budget is expected to provide a significant boost to the region’s infrastructure development and drive growth and progress.

Kalu gave the commendation while speaking at a dinner organised by a renowned philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor and his wife, Dr. Adaora Offor in Abuja Thursday night to welcome the Chairman of the Trustees of Rotary Foundation, Mark Daniel Maloney who arrived in Nigeria for a series of activities.

He emphasised that the enhanced infrastructure and the rebuilding of the region would not only heal the wounds of the civil war but ultimately fulfil the promise of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction made by the federal government to the Igbo people 54 years ago.

Kalu commended President Tinubu for graciously assenting to the bill that birthed the commission, urging the people of the region to reciprocate by supporting the present All Progressives Congress( APC) led federal government for even more democracy dividends.

The deputy speaker also commended Sir Emeka Offor for his decades of remarkable philanthropy.

He disclosed that Offor was one of the Igbo nationalists who generously supported his campaign to end insecurity in the South East through a non-kinetic means by donating funds to the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P).

In his response, Offor expressed his gratitude to the deputy speaker for honouring the invitation.

He also lauded Kalu’s tireless efforts to change the story and fortunes of the Southeast region through outstanding legislative interventions.

The dinner attracted the presence of some members of the national assembly, ministers and other dignitaries including Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo State, Hon. Joshua Obika, Hon. Victor Obuzor, Hon. Lilian Orogbu.

Others are the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaibu Ahmed; former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke; the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero; former Attorney-General and Minister of Arts and Culture, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN and some members of the Rotary Club in Nigeria and abroad.

