Tinubu: Despite I Was ‘Baited’ I Won 2023 Election Fairly

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that despite being baited by some individuals in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, he deliberately honoured their wishes to prove he can still win fairly in spite of the obstacle.

President Tinubu disclosed this on Thursday in a speech he delivered at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja,

However, the meeting saw the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party and Senator Ajibola Basiru, a spokesperson for the ninth Senate as the National Secretary.

Speaking further, Tinubu defended the legitimacy of the 2023 poll, warning that those still struggling to accept the outcome of the ‘free and fair election’ don’t deserve the joy of victory.

He said, “Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria.

“As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.

”We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.

”You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.”

Tinubu urged the NEC to delegate some of its authority to the party’s National Working Committee so that it could also fill other vacancies in the party on the main agenda of the NEC meeting, which also included the appointment of new external auditors to audit the party accounts and the appointment of candidates to fill the positions of National Chairman and National Secretary.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, seconded the motion that was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The former Kano governor pledged to advance party cohesion, implement reforms, and uphold internal democracy in his acceptance address.

“Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make party functional throughout the year. More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape. Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

“We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently and assertively to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

“I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the President at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years.

“I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr President when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn around things for the better

“We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections,” he said.

The discussion over the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket and whether it is appropriate for the administration to have its two major officers adhere to the same religion has been reignited by the selection of Ganduje, a Muslim from the North, and Basiru, a fellow Muslim from the South.

“This was exactly what (Mallam Salihu) Lukman has been screaming all along before he resigned from his position as the national vice chairman for North-West. It is just inappropriate.

“This will almost make rubbish of the earlier zoning arrangement had before the NASS election, ” a member of the NWC told our correspondent.

But the source added that they were hoping that the reforms and greater consultations that Ganduje had promised would look into the issue in order to find a balance in the new zoning system.

The acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated in his welcoming speech that the ruling party was aware of the new problems it was facing as the majority party in the National Assembly and at the subnational level.