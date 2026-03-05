Tinubu Deserves Second Term, Says Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri yesterday backed President Bola Tinubu to win the 2027 presidential poll. He pledged that the state would deliver at least 85 per cent of the total votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

Fintri, who last week defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, gave the assurances when visited his new party’s National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda in Abuja.

He said he was convinced that Nigerians would rally behind the President in 2027 because of his administration’s performance. The governor also said he is convinced that Tinubu will retain power because “the PDP, as the largest opposition, seems to be depleted now”.

Fintri said: “I am here officially to pay a courtesy visit to the National Chairman and members of the NWC, to pledge my full loyalty to the party and assure them that we have come to work and deliver electoral value in the next general election.” He added: “Judging by the work done by Mr. President, he deserves a second term. “I believe it is going to be smooth and widely accepted by Nigerians.”