February 18, 2026
Tinubu Deserves Reelection In 2027, Group Tells Rivers Voters

The Grassroots Democratic Voices (GDV), a political pressure group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on Rivers voters to make their votes count, urging them to reelect President Bola Tinubu for his bold reforms and programmes to lift the country.

GDV coordinator, Prof John Ogolo, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the Tinubu’s administration has delivered good governance, claiming that only opposition politicians downplay the achievements of the President for selfish reasons.

He also called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to stick to the peace process initiated by the President, noting that the state can only thrive and make meaningful progress when there is peace.

He said: “Tinubu has delivered good democratic dividends to Nigerians. The only people that are against him are the opponents, Peter Obi, Atiku, ADC products. They are the ones shouting. “He has put proper things in place to deliver the promises he made, especially, the fuel issue.

No queues again. Some filling stations are even sleeping. “During this Christmas, I am not sure there was any increase in transportation fare. So, he has delivered. So, now, I am appealing to Rivers people to vote him again so that he can now cement in very well.”

