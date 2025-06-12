Tinubu Deserves Credit For Adeleke’s Performance – Kunle Adegoke

Share

Prominent legal luminary and frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in the 2026 Osun governorship race, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, popularly known as K-Rad, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves credit for the developmental strides recorded under Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.

Speaking during a meeting with APC stakeholders, women, and youth leaders from Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas at his campaign headquarters in Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Adegoke attributed the performance of many state governors, including Adeleke, to the economic reforms initiated by President Tinubu.

“Before President Tinubu assumed office, many states were teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. However, following his decisive moves to remove petrol subsidy and implement a floating foreign exchange rate, the Federal Government’s revenue base has significantly expanded,” Adegoke stated.

He explained that the increased revenue has translated into higher federal allocations to states, enabling them to meet their obligations to citizens more effectively.

“States are now paying salaries promptly, clearing backlogs of pension arrears, and settling long-standing debts—achievements that were nearly impossible before the Tinubu administration’s reforms,” he added.

Adegoke argued that the highly publicised achievements of Governor Adeleke are not merely the result of local initiatives, but rather the direct outcome of the federal economic policies introduced by President Tinubu.

He noted that many governors are now able to embark on large-scale infrastructure projects and, in some cases, operate what he described as “rentier governance,” made possible by the financial headroom created through Tinubu’s bold leadership.

“In fairness, the man who deserves credit for the so-called transformation in Osun and other states is President Bola Tinubu. His strategic economic policies have unlocked financial stability and resources now being deployed by the states,” Adegoke declared.

His remarks come amid rising political engagement across Osun State, as aspirants and stakeholders gear up for the 2026 governorship election.

Adegoke also pledged to make Osun State economically self-reliant through massive investments in agriculture and industrialization if elected as governor.

Share