Tinubu Deserves Continuity Beyond 2027 –Ondo APC Chief

A frontline House of Representatives aspirant for Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Aderosoye Emmanuel Fadola, has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for continuity of progressive leadership beyond 2027.

Speaking to a gathering of political stakeholders and youth leaders in Lagos, Prince Fadola, a renowned business mogul, philanthropist, and founder of the Aderosoye Fadola Foundation described President Tinubu’s leadership as “unprecedented, fearless, and results-driven.”

He said: “President Tinubu is not just leading; he is transforming Nigeria across all sectors: infrastructure, economy, security, agriculture, education, technology, youth inclusion, sports, and international diplomacy. This is not the time for distractions. It is time for consolidation.”