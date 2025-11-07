Tinubu Deserves Commendations From Trump, Not Threats – Lawmaker

Lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has said that the President Bola Tinubu government deserves commendations, support and international collaboration, not threats.

Adedeji, in a statement on Friday, urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his stand on the happenings in Nigeria.

The lawmaker said Tinubu understands the challenges and, as a result, he has never stopped strengthening the nation’s security architecture as seen in the recent change of guard in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu, as a father, is not happy that bandits, terrorists or whatever name-tag they have got, have tried to downplay the gains of the administration just as they did with previous administrations.

“This is one reason the President ordered the recently appointed service chiefs in Nigeria to put a final end to insecurity in the country. The current administration will never pamper terrorists or their sponsors.”

Adewale, a ranking lawmaker, said in the last two years, countries and various global organisations have acknowledged the growing economic successes recorded by the current administration.

“The Tinubu administration continues to open more economic pathways for progress. Different data have shown inflation dropping for the first time in years.

“More than before, the administration has attracted multi-billion dollar investments while working to reinvigorate moribund industries and maintain its place as the giant of Africa.

“Economic indices continue to prove that the government is on the right track, and this has been reflected in the country’s currency, continuously gaining weight.

“For the first time, the sub-national governments are comfortable because they now have a level of economic power.

“Thus, what Nigeria deserves at this time is global collaboration from the US and other nations in the interest of the citizens. Our youth and citizens must continue to be patient and trust in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the government.

“We must encourage Nigeria’s new service chiefs to live up to expectations and do all that is necessary to ensure they put a final stop to insurgents in the country.

“Let’s continue to support the government’s giant strides, knowing that the results would best fit our yearnings,” he said.