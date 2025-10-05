Tinubu Describes Ex-CDS Irabor As True War Commander, Defender At 60

President Bola Tinubu has described the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Eluoye Irabor (rtd), as a true war commander and defender as he marks his 60th birthday.

General Irabor, who hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, served as CDS during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Irabor for his patriotic service to the nation and his exemplary leadership in the military.

“He was courageous. General Irabor remains one of the most remarkable soldiers this country has ever produced,” the President said.

Tinubu also commended Irabor for authoring a book on the Boko Haram insurgency, which was launched last Friday in Abuja, noting that the publication would help Nigerians and policymakers better understand the menace of Boko Haram and tackle similar security challenges.

During the book presentation, Irabor clarified that the publication was not an indictment of anyone but rather a tool for national reflection and soul-searching.

President Tinubu wished the retired military chief many more years of good health and continued service to the nation.