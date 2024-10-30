Tinubu Depicts Statecraft In Diplomatic Call With Biden – Sunday Dare

Share

President Bola Tinubu has displayed exceptional diplomatic skills, exemplifying how statecraft can be an effective tool for advancing Nigeria’s international standing and national interests.

This was notably evident in a recent phone call between President Tinubu and United States (US) President, Joe Biden, highlighting Nigeria’s increasing role in global affairs.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, on Wednesday, praised Tinubu’s adept use of statecraft to foster cooperative relationships that bolster Nigeria’s geopolitical influence.

According to Dare, diplomatic engagement illustrated principles of statecraft theory, where skilful diplomacy and navigation of complex power structures are utilized to meet national objectives.

Through collaboration with President Biden, Tinubu demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to statecraft, securing high-level support for its aspirations, including its bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

In the call, President Biden expressed a commitment to strengthening US-Nigeria relations, further highlighting the Biden administration’s support for Nigeria’s bid to reform international organizations and achieve broader representation of African voices on global platforms.

Dare noted that this exchange showcased “diplomacy in action” and underscored Tinubu’s understanding of the interconnectedness of today’s geopolitical landscape.

The two leaders also discussed recent catastrophic flooding in Nigeria, along with shared goals for development across multiple sectors.

President Biden acknowledged the critical role Nigeria plays in addressing global issues, including security, technology, and law enforcement.

Dare pointed out that the call emphasized areas of cooperation, particularly the newly announced Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies, established to promote transparency and innovative approaches to financial crimes.

In addition to diplomatic achievements, President Biden expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s humanitarian gesture in releasing Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive previously facing prosecution in Nigeria.

Dare emphasized that this move signalled respect and goodwill between the two nations, strengthening their diplomatic relationship and demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to the fair, humane treatment of international business figures.

Sunday Dare drew comparisons to leaders such as Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, who used strategic statecraft to transform their countries.

He highlighted how President Tinubu’s approach to statecraft and diplomacy could serve as a catalyst for national growth, allowing Nigeria to navigate complex global networks and align with key allies like the United States.

