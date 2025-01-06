Tinubu Departs Lagos For Mahama’s Inauguration In Ghana

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Lagos State for Accra, Ghana’s capital, to attend the inauguration ceremony of John Dramani Mahama.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the inauguration which is scheduled on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, attracted several African leaders, dignitaries, and international representatives, marking a significant moment for Ghana’s democracy.

President Tinubu’s participation highlights Nigeria’s pivotal role in promoting stability, unity, and good governance across the continent.

While in Ghana, Tinubu is expected to engage in high-level discussions with other African leaders, focusing on regional integration, economic collaboration, and security challenges in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

These conversations align with Tinubu’s broader agenda to reinforce Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa and address shared challenges.

President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2012 and January 2017, was reelected in December 2024 and will succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served from 2017 to 2025.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria shortly after the event, following his bilateral engagements.

