Tinubu Departs Lagos For Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday has left Lagos for Abuja after a two-week break to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the nation’s commercial hub.

New Telegraph reports that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other government officials accompanied the President to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

During his stay, Tinubu was said to have received attendants of top dignitaries in his residence and commissioned some projects among other activities.

Among them were the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign, Segun Sowunmi.

