Tinubu Departs For Türkiye To Explore Cooperation In Security, Education, More

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja on Monday for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye, aimed at exploring areas of cooperation in security, education, and other sectors.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the visit seeks to strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries while exploring further collaboration in social development, innovation, and aviation.

The visit follows the official trip of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Nigeria from October 19 to 20, 2021.

During the visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade, and investment. The agenda includes meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas such as scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military collaboration, and protocol.

A business forum will also bring together investors from both countries to explore potential opportunities.

Members of President Tinubu’s entourage participating in the bilateral discussions include Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (rtd), and Chairman of the House Committee on Defence Hon. Jimi Benson.

Others are: Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa; National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.