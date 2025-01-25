Tinubu Departs Abuja To Attend Energy Summit In Tanzania

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday depart Abuja for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit billed to hold from Monday, January 27-28, 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Summit, hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to advance ‘Mission 300 an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

At the powerful event, President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

The Nigerian leader will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.

According to the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups will strategize to accelerate energy access across the continent.

The Summit will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilising private sector investment.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

