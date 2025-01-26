Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit 2025.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s flight took off at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, January 26.

According to the press statement made available to newsmen, the Summit will be hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank.

The three-day summit aims to advance “Mission 300,” an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

Tinubu’s Senior Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the first day of the Summit will focus on ministerial-level discussions where participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, referred to as “compacts.”

READ ALSO:

These strategies outline their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.

On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, which will detail a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 goals.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national statement during the Summit, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal energy access and highlighting the country’s leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

He will also emphasize Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and strategies to drive integrated energy delivery across the continent.

Share

Please follow and like us: