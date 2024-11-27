Tinubu Departs Abuja On State Visit To France

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for France.

The duo are currently on a state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, H.E. Brigitte Macron.

Upon arrival, the Nigerian delegation will be formally received at Les Invalides, the historic 350-year-old French military museum, and the Élysée Palace.

The visit includes initial ceremonies and high-level bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening Nigeria-France relations.

Key agenda items are expected to focus on trade, security, and cultural collaboration.

