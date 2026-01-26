Tinubu Departs Abuja For Türkiye

President Bola Tinubu on Monday departed Abuja for an official visit to Türkiye.

The President left the country from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where he was seen off by top government officials.

Among those present at the airport were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

His departure was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Monday.

According to a previous statement by Onanuga, the visit seeks to strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries while exploring further collaboration in social development, innovation, and aviation.

The visit follows the official trip of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Nigeria from October 19 to 20, 2021.

During the visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade, and investment.

The agenda includes meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas such as scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military collaboration, and protocol.

A business forum will also bring together investors from both countries to explore potential opportunities.