Tinubu Departs Abuja For Ethiopia For AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) heads of state and government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

According to him, Tinubu will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

According to the presidential spokesman, the theme of the year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in his capacity as the chairman of the regional body.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials.

He is expected to return to Abuja after the summit.