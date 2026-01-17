Tinubu Departs Abu Dhabi For Nigeria After Sustainability Week Summit

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday left his hotel in Abu Dhabi for the homeward journey to Nigeria following his participation in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) according to a post on X by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The annual summit, which brought together global leaders, industry experts, and civil society to advance sustainable development and climate action, was held in the UAE capital.

President Tinubu had arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in January to attend the high-profile sustainability forum at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The summit focused on global collaboration around climate resilience, clean energy financing, and innovative pathways to sustainable growth.

Tinubu originally left Nigeria on Sunday, December 28, 2025, departing from Lagos to Europe where he spent part of his end-of-year break before continuing on to Abu Dhabi for the summit.

During the summit, President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development and engaged with global partners on energy transition, climate finance, and economic cooperation.

His return to Nigeria follows the conclusion of the week-long event, as the President resumes his official duties at home.