Tinubu Demonstrates Commitment To Inclusivity – Eze

Prince Arthur Eze, CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, has praised President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating an uncommon commitment to inclusivity and the development of Nigeria’s South-East region.

Eze noted that President Tinubu assumed leadership of the country amid economic fragility and political uncertainties in 2023.

The business mogul described Tinubu’s leadership as bold and God-ordained—precisely what Nigeria needed at this critical moment in its history.

Speaking in an upcoming State House documentary marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Eze reflected on his experience during the Nigerian Civil War and his deep roots in the South-East.

He said, “What Tinubu has done for the South-East, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the South-East Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria.”

On the Renewed Hope Agenda, the 76-year-old business leader expressed confidence that the President has fulfilled his promises despite the initial challenges.

He added, “Tinubu assumed office at a time of economic fragility and political uncertainty but has shown the wisdom and resolve required to steer the nation toward progress. God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of present and future generations.”

Eze urged Nigerians to support the President in the pursuit of stability, growth, and future prosperity. “He’s not a man of division—whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all. All he asks is that we pray to God and work together.”

Describing Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria,” Eze praised his leadership style, reform-driven governance, and unwavering commitment to national unity. “God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives,” said the oil magnate and philanthropist.

“Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him.”

He concluded with a prayer for the President: “May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job.”

