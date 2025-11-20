Tinubu: Democracy Thrives When Leaders Place Nation Above Ambition

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that democracy flourishes only when leaders prioritize the nation above personal ambition.

Speaking on Thursday during the 10th anniversary dinner of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, Tinubu described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a guardian of democracy whose legacy extends far beyond his time in office.

He lauded Jonathan for preserving Nigeria’s democracy at a critical moment and setting a profound example of life after public service.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu noted that Jonathan’s decision to establish the foundation demonstrated that “life begins anew when we leave the high offices for which we are elected.”

He added, “There can never be enough words to express the depth of our national gratitude to him. Jonathan has remained the same guardian of our collective values since leaving office.”

The President contrasted leaders who use their influence destructively with those who devote themselves to serving humanity. “Some choose a path that serves only themselves, one that pursues causes capable of harming the very society that once carried them. Others choose a nobler path: devoting their life to the service of humanity,” he said.

He warned that democracy across West Africa and globally faces threats from “adventurists, extremists, and actors intoxicated by power who see institutions as inconveniences and elections as formalities.” He praised Jonathan for demonstrating that no individual ambition should supersede the sovereignty of the state.

Tinubu also called for national unity and respect for democratic processes, urging Nigerians to accept electoral outcomes regardless of personal preferences.

“No matter whether our preferred candidates win or lose, we must learn to respect the wishes of those who vote differently. Democracy offers us repeated opportunities to renew our mandates,” he said.

Describing the foundation as a model for public service, he added: “Leaving office is not the end of one’s national duty but the beginning of a new chapter. No government can succeed without the cooperation of its people, and no people can advance without a government that listens and leads with clarity. Our democracy stands because of people like former President Goodluck Jonathan, people who believe the Nigerian state is bigger than any individual.”

Earlier, Jonathan thanked Vice President Shettima, former President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, and other dignitaries for attending the foundation’s anniversary. He recalled that the foundation was established in response to the challenges he faced in office and has since focused on diplomacy, good governance, election management, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Jonathan also expressed condolences over recent incidents of abduction and attacks across the country, urging political leaders to take greater responsibility for the security and welfare of Nigerians.

Guest speaker Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas highlighted the importance of functional democracy in Nigeria, emphasizing that youth participation must be central to all democratic interventions and nation-building efforts.