Tinubu Demands Stiff Enforcement Of Child Protection Laws

Share

President Bola Tinubu has launched the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children in Nigeria, emphasizing the urgent need for the rigorous enforcement of the Child Rights Act and other child protection laws designed to safeguard the safety, dignity, and future of Nigerian children.

In his address, delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the first regional meeting of the Africa Pathfinder Countries of the Global Alliance on Ending Violence Against Children at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu outlined key initiatives his administration is implementing to protect Nigerian children.

These include the establishment of a dedicated Child Protection and Development Agency, the introduction of the Universal Child Grant to alleviate household poverty and reduce children’s vulnerability, and the creation of a National Child Protection Database and Child Well-being Index to track government progress and ensure accountability.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to child protection, stating, “We are establishing a dedicated Child Protection and Development Agency to ensure coherent coordination of all issues related to the Nigerian child.”

He acknowledged the critical role that family, community, and legal frameworks play in ensuring children’s rights and protection.

“From the Child Rights Act to the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, Nigeria has laid down the statutory foundation for the protection of children. But legislation alone does not shield the vulnerable—it is the will behind those laws, and the systems that enforce them, that make the difference,” the President emphasized.

Tinubu stressed that his administration would focus on prevention and early intervention, strengthening families and communities through programs that promote positive parenting, challenge harmful social norms, and offer targeted support to vulnerable households.

“But we must be honest with ourselves. We cannot protect the child by merely reciting the anthems of their struggles or romanticizing their vulnerability. The real hope lies in action—concrete, deliberate action,” he said, further underlining the importance of integrating child protection into the country’s education and health systems as part of a broader human capital development strategy.

In terms of enforcement, the President highlighted the ongoing strengthening of existing institutions and laws, alongside launching national campaigns to raise awareness and promote behavioral change across the country.

Speaking at the event, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence Against Children, Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid, urged African leaders to move beyond commitments and implement concrete actions to protect children from violence and exploitation.

Dr. M’jid also called on delegates to focus on peer learning and sharing effective strategies to address common obstacles and ensure sustainable child protection efforts in Africa.

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to address child protection issues and ensure a safer environment for Nigerian children.

Share