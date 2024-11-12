Tinubu Demands End To Israeli Aggression In Gaza

Share

President Bola Tinubu has called for an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza. Addressing the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit yesterday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the President said the conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering.

At the summit convened to address the current situation in the Middle East, Tinubu expressed deep concern on the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The one-day summit was a follow-up to the Riyadh summit last year, and was attended by Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said: ”The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives.

”As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict. ”It is not enough to issue empty condemnations.

The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long. “No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives.”

The Nigerian leader called on parties in the conflict in the Middle East to respect the principles of proportionality and the basic rights of civilians, consistent with global legal and diplomatic frameworks.

Explaining Nigeria’s principled and consistent stance on the two-state solution, Tinubu averred that it stood as a beacon of hope, representing the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination and peace.

He commended King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the summit, describing it as a vital opportunity to renew diplomatic efforts and work toward a sustainable peace.

Tinubu assured that Nigeria, given its own experiences, would continue to support international efforts that advance peace and stability in the Middle East.

The President called for the establishment of a secretariat to implement the resolutions of the Summit. In his opening remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, including the targeting of civilians and the continued violation of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

He also condemned Israeli ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from delivering relief aid to Palestinians and the displacement of Lebanese people, while emphasising the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Share

