Tinubu Deepened Division To Hold On To Power, Says Utomi

Professor of Political Economy and Management expert, Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and a former presidential candidate. The founder of Centre for Value in leadership and a member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), in this interview with GEOFFREY EKENNA examines governance in Nigeria, especially ahead of the 2027 elections

As someone who was born before 1960, the dream of a Nigeria you had at that time, if you are to rank it in percentage, how much of it has been achieved?

I gave the 95th birthday lecture of Dr. Uma Eleazu and I tried to track this whole thing and put it in context. I think there are two major reasons why people feel that way. In fact, when I called one of my friends for an interview on this subject, he said ‘Is there still a Nigeria?’, which came as a shock to me.

I was quite shocked that he felt that bad, he said do you still believe in Nigeria? Isn’t it gone? Wasn’t there a country? Is he still there? I feel very disappointed, but I don’t feel that bad, part of the reason most of us feel this bad is that there was also an exaggerated sense of what was possible.

I was one of those who exaggerated it, I hoped for so much, not as realistic as one could be or should be because of a number of things that happened. First of all, the very remarkable success of the independence fathers, my favorite illustration is in the rise of manufacturing in Nigeria. In 1956, there was hardly any manufacturing industry in Nigeria; colonial Nigeria did not have industrialisation as part of his game plan.

It was just to extract, produce and drive industry in Europe, but when self-government came in 1956 and 1957, the new leaders of Nigeria were literally obsessed with industrialising Nigeria, between 1957 and 1960 thereby competing with one another over, in who would most industrialise their part of the country? My favorite example was when Pfizer actually arrived in Nigeria in the Ikeja Industrial Estate, Eastern region enticed it out of Lagos and they relocated to Aba. So Pfizer had a factory in Aba and that became their base. Kakuri became the hub of Nigeria’s textile industry in Kaduna, because that was the basis on which Ahmadu Bello chose to compete, bringing in the Hong Kong Chinese.

If one reads Irene Song’s book on Chinese investment in Africa, and how Africa could be the world’s next factory, she talks about a particular example of one of those firms in Kaduna that broke even in one month, exporting all of their past six months in production to Manchester merchants in England. So, we started with export-led industrialisation in the textile sector, but the convergence of soldiers and oil led to very bad trade policy that literally wiped out industrialisation.

Nigeria went into industrialisation because we didn’t manage the Dutch disease factor well and the non-tradable sector, like construction, took over and damaged the balance of development of the economy, we just didn’t have appropriate managers. At the point when oil money came, we developed an exaggerated notion of possibilities and did not have the discipline to do the needful, then progress ran away from us.

We continue to live in the illusion of a rich country that could do all kinds of things, especially given the success we had in foreign policy. When Nigeria was classified as the frontline state in the war against Apartheid and Liberation struggles in Africa, we achieved such success that we got handy but we mismanaged everything.

So, if we are realistic about what happened, we can moderate a little better this disappointment and commit to rebuilding, but we didn’t have the leaders who had the discipline to deal with those mistakes and so, we got in this faux situation that we’re in.

Do we have the right followership?

I can tell you people are ready to follow in Nigeria, but when they don’t see the tone from leaders, they seem to create the impression that the followers are not following well, so to speak, but it is still about leadership.

When Mahathir Mohammed took over the helm of affairs after he had been expelled from United Malays National organization (UMNO), and then he wrote that book ‘The Malay dilemma’ and then the Prime Minister resigned, and he came back into UMNO, and then became Prime Minister.

He called the elites together and told them it is better for everybody to be inside the house pissing out, than for some people to be outside the house pissing in; that nobody would leave until they agreed on how they were going to work together. This is the tragedy of Bola Tinubu. I thought he was smart politically, he knew that the so-called election was not clear.

The first thing he should have done was reach out to everybody – ‘My brothers, let’s sit together; let’s build our country.’ But what I saw was triumphalist behavior, and I said, this guy is not smart, I thought he was. He’s not at all. He deepens divisions in the country in order to hold on to power, and that’s the very worst thing. I think of all the things he has done, the very worst thing is that deepening of cleavages, making hate a way of our life.

That was tragic. Any real smart person who has read history would know that what was required in 2023 was uniting the elites, especially where there were questions around the election. The central thing is even worse when there’s a crisis or legitimacy because most people think you did not win it, the pressure to even do that is more. Instead, he gets into this triumphalist behavior, and then makes people hate each other so that you can consolidate power. I was shocked by it.

And so at what point would you say it was the Civil War or we largely blame the military, because we have had about 26 years of unbroken democracy, and things don’t look as if they are going to get better…

Institutionally, the military did what the military would do. Their structure is centralising, commanding, glass Opera. There is nothing else they would do, even though politically you can use this unitary government as General Aguiyi-Ironsi said, but any military government, would be a military government, whether we like it or not.

The military could have used its command system to do certain things, but it clashed fundamentally with the federalist intention of the founding fathers. Structurally, the military could have chosen to quickly fix whatever they thought they wanted to fix and go, but there was a lot of power and money that was coming to them, it made them hang longer.

The longer the stage, the more they introduce the primordial culture, I chop, you chop, that effect on Nigerian political culture led to a certain decay. Now you can see that it is possible if they acted like Suharto that they would have found really smart people to come together when he used the so-called Berkeley Mafia, Babangida had smart people in his regimen, but they rather nurtured the primordial culture.

It could have been better when the civilians came, but one terrible mistake happened. In 1998, when Sani Abacha died and Abdulsalami Abubakar took over, and there was back and forth on who would step in, many of us expected the traditional politicians. who ran from 1957 to 1960, transforming manufacturing and all of those things we talked about to come back, they were still very young at that time, maybe in their 60s, because they were only in their 30s when they did all those remarkable things.

What people did not really realize was that most of them thought the military was playing games, they thought the military wanted to go and come back a year later, so they didn’t want to disturb themselves and waste their time. What happened next is the floodgates of all kinds of undesirables entering politics.

That has been the ruin of Nigeria. Many of those guys who entered between 1998 and 1999, were not fit to be allowed to enter politics. Too many things were playing, had Alex Ekwueme or Olu Falae been allowed to move in, maybe the outcomes would have been different.

I do not have any personal problem with Olusegun Obasanjo, it is a man of speaking, because his first goal looked as if he didn’t come out looking for the job, the military thought he would be one that can be managed to parch the country together and to appease the South -West for us.

His first goal was to win the Nobel Peace Prize and he began to run all over the place to fix other countries and forget his own country. By the time he realized it, and tried to rally back, a lot had gone amiss and plenty of money had entered the hands of these…and the rest of our troubles are just an extension of that.

So, what you are saying in a sense is that the trouble started with the Obasanjo regime and cascaded down to where we are today?

Sure.

But what would you say in 2015, for instance. Nigerians were very optimistic, because it was apparent people got tired of the PDP after 16 years of no results, and there was a change in 2015. Nigerians were very optimistic, but between 2015 and now, we appear to be worse than 1999 to 2015?

Yes, the reason is very simple, geopolitics is driven by narratives. Narrative just gains ascendancy, the narrative around General Mohammadu Buhari was that he was a fixer, who hates corruption and all the optimism was based on let’s get this fixer to go and take care of corruption. What was not realized by many very smart people, I have told you my own story several times, was not paying enough attention to something that’s nuances.

Honestly, I was one of those who was persuaded largely that the strategy must be to get this Buhari, who is this fixer, because he liked chasing thieves, abandoning real leadership to his number two, given the Idiagbon experience.

That was a narrative that was created. So, let’s let him defend the 10million votes he had to win and if he has a deputy like me, then one can focus on the real business of running Nigeria while he’s chasing thieves. That narrative was allowed to run through from 2008 until 2015.

I bought into that narrative significantly until after 2011 when I had to a conversation with British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, who was so upset at the fact they as an embassy did everything to persuade Buhari in 2011 to make a statement to stop the killings of innocent people after the election and he couldn’t do, the way he described it to me and his words were he’s not a leader, I then disconnected from Buhari in 2011, largely, because of what this High Commissioner said to me.

So, when Tinubu wanted us to go and see Buhari, I declined, but at a point, I agreed because I thought he would not succeed, that I will support him if he can persuade him to nominate somebody else that he would support, but not himself. I went as far as to say to Tinubu if he could ask him to bring somebody from his state like Usman Bugaje or someone else, then we can support such a person, but in the end, they reached the deal.

It was Buhari and it turned out to be exactly what the High Commissioner had said to me. Buhari’s tenure was a disaster. As we saw it very early in the government within a month or two of his election. I began to say this is going to be a disaster, I began to distance myself from the APC, not surprisingly, that turned out to be what we feared.

He even set a tone that did not exist in Nigeria of extreme ethnicization of public life provided the platform for the person who is there now to take it to the worst level. So, Nigeria is so deeply divided, the only politicians who are looking for themselves are the ones who seem to be united, which is so sad.

The first job of anybody who takes over from this lot is to reconstruct Nigeria, to make people believe again in one another, they can be part of this civilization of love that is focused on serving the common good of all, who will think of ordinary people, not just using people so that they can carry out this primordial sharing?

We are going to 2027, last week, Chief John Oyegun made statements that 2027 is the last chance for Nigerians to savage their country. We have about 29 APC governors now and less than seven in other parties and part of the seven are still APC in the night. I think it makes the job tough for the opposition, doesn’t it?

Not at all? How many APC governors won their state in the last election? These guys are out on a mission for their own pockets; they are far away from the people.

The only reason this will make sense to anybody who really knows reality is the assumption that the governors are going to rig their states; that they are in the position to rig, which means the election will be about who can rig more.

Take it from me, if they try what they did in 2023 again, this country will burn, Nigeria may not survive it, because people are fed up, they have had enough of politicians playing this game and trading with them.

So, you believe that with the coming of ADC, the seeming revival of LP and PDP, there’s a chance for the oppositions to displace APC, and are they thinking of a grand coalition?

I am hoping that will happen, but even more importantly, I’m hoping that it will provide an opportunity to rebuild a section of the Nigerian elites into a country. We have to bring people together in the classic Maratha Muhammed sense. We really have to bring Nigerians together and I’m hoping that what ADC provides a platform for is to bring those Nigerians together, once we build a strong group of Nigerians that are thinking of Nigeria, that’s a chance.

Isn’t Bola Tinubu a very tough nut to crack? He has a lot of brinkmanship…

People are entitled to thinking or what they think of anybody.

When you talked about the failure of the APC, you said, Buhari was a disaster. We have seen Tinubu now in his third year… Do you think in terms of the economy, security or the division amongst Nigerians? Which one is the most significant?

All of the above, but the division is the worst thing actually and most of the others flow from it, because people have been deliberately polarized, insecurity is accentuated. After all, this insecurity came about with politicians playing games, they brought in the insecurity.

That’s why they can’t publish the names of those who are financing terrorists because it is from amongst them. When there is no peace, no economy will work, I assure you, they can tell you stories and quote statistics. Eventually, progress will not come without peace.

Maybe an addendum to the economy thing… There was this thing that is called rebasing. That’s made the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics to say inflation has consistently dropped. It’s now 15.2%. But my wife, who goes to the market, doesn’t believe inflation has dropped. From your view, what exactly is that?

Americans have a way of putting things in proper perspectives. They say, there are lies. There are damn lies, and there are statistics. One can use statistics to explain anything. The thing is does the person one is giving the statistics to, really understand the underlying factors to be able to make sense of it if the person is naïve.

He will be rejoicing and running up and down, but if he knows what in the impact was, he will know that he has just been told a whole lot of nonsense. If one wants to understand inflation, let’s go to the market. Look at how much they used to put pressure on Yemi Kale when he was the NBS helmsman because they wanted the thing manipulated. The guy is now relieved somewhere far away from their troubles.

There’s this internal battle raging in the ADC. Last week, the party had to warn supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. At this stage, should we be talking about Atiku and Peter engaging in a race?

This is politics. People will always have groups of people who reach for themselves, they are going to have different perspectives. Unfortunately, that is the nature of life. I think when the time is right, those people will calm down and I am hoping that this whole thing about uniting the people to solve a major problem will define how the ADC moves forward. Right now, there are people who are fighting old wars, but what is ahead of us is a new battle, I am glad to get into the position for the new battle.

What’s the new battle?

Saving Nigeria.

You don’t believe the President has done well, by any measure, in his three years?

Has he been there to govern? This is the point that I make that people, sometimes, because they are of their partisan nature or interests, would push back. But I say, look, it affects me.

Look at the sincerity of what I’m saying because of my own being a factor in it, my position is that nobody who is over 70 years should run for office like President or governor.

Biology is very honest to us. Why should we do only two terms, why don’t we have 10 terms? Because they think that after two terms, one should go away for somebody else with new ideas to come.

After all, people can be there for eight terms and run well, so why do we have two terms. It is because of this logic. That same logic says after 70years, it will be mainly going from hospital to hospital. And my friend, Professor Anyanwu Chuks says after 60years, one would just be managing one’s health. I know that, I am just turning 70 and I’m already going from on hospital to another, most of my life. I was the kind of guy who worked flat out, never ill, the only times I touched the hospital was when I had a motor accident.

But suddenly, at 68, I began to go from hospital to hospital. It is thrilling and normal, it is the world. So, anybody who is 70 and he is desperate to hold public office is not being kind to the people he’s trying to impose himself on and not being kind to himself, because the ego sometimes overwhelms people, they stop thinking rationally.

America has a great example of somebody who wanted to check his ego. During the Civil War, I think there were two Generals who were really extremely famous.

One was Ulysses Grant and the other, William Sherman who liberated Georgia, and people wanted to rush him into public office, for his heroic feat. But Sherman said, ‘I am not interested in running for public office, if conscripted, I will ignore it. If nominated, I will not run. If elected even without running, I will not serve.’ So, it was called the Sherman declaration.

There is a book written by Ryan Holiday titled: ‘The Ego is the Enemy.’ When people’s ego takes over individuals, it overrides the common good. They become a danger to themselves and to society.

And in my view, anybody over 70, who is trying to run for executive office, is allowing his ego to the Plang detriment of the common good.