Tinubu Decorates New Service Chiefs, Urges Them To Deal With Security Threats

President Bola Tinubu has said the emerging terror groups in the country have become of grave concern to his government and has ordered the newly appointed Service Chiefs to crush them. The President gave the order in his remarks at the inauguration of the military officers at the Presidential Villa yesterday, where he also decorated them with their new ranks.

Tinubu equally urged the military officials to work proactively and innovatively with sister security organisations to restore security in the country. Nothing that no reasonable national growth could be achieved without security, the President appreciated the efforts and sacrifices made by the military.

But he said: “However, challenges remain. Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the troublesome areas of North-central, North-west, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive.

Let us smash the new snakes right in the head. “I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. We are in a hurry to celebrate peace. “I charge you also to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace, freedom and stability. Let us deploy technology where necessary.

We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. It is time to defeat the enemies. “I advise you to work together and change your information effectively and follow up proactively, work with other security agencies and defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Oluremi Oluyede, in his comments thanked the people for the support given to the military so far in the fight against insecurity just as he assured the President that they would do their best to rid the country of all forms of criminality and make Nigeria safer and ensure that socio-economic endeavours thrive.

“We pledge our loyalty to Mr. President, and we assure you that we’ll continue to support the flourishing democracy and support all your government aspirations to make Nigeria better,” he stated.

Oluyede in an interaction with newsmen after the inauguration pleaded with Nigerians for support saying: “We’re going to do our very best with the support of Mr. President, the government and the good people of Nigeria, because for everybody, I believe security should be our business and without the support of Nigerians, we will hardly achieve anything.

So, I want to enjoin Nigerians of all ethnicities to please support us, and at the end of the day, I believe we will make Nigeria safer. That’s our promise to you.