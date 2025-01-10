Tinubu Decorates His ADC, Says He Deserves Elevation

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described his Aide-deCamp, Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf as a reliable officer deserving of elevation.

The President said this yesterday while decorating Yusuf with his new rank as as Colonel in the Nigerian Army at the Presidential Villa.

Yusuf was promoted to Colonel by Nigerian Army Promulgation AHQ MS/G1/300/252/2 on 19 December 2024. The rank’s seniority took effect on September 22, 2023. President Tinubu said: “You all know Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf.

He carries a lot of responsibilities. I am joyous that the military authorities have promoted my ADC. “He is worthy of the promotion, and I am very happy for him. Nurudeen is a diligent and reliable officer with the right temperament.

I believe he will go farther and farther in his profession. “We are with you. We love and really care about you. We will continue to do so. “Character defines man, and it has defined you.

With your promotion, you are highly respected. “From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you. We thank God for you. May God bless our armed forces and keep them safe.”

The President commended the ADC’s wife for “keeping the home front steady, calm, and reliable” while he served the nation.

Yusuf thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him to serve as Aide-de-Camp since May 2023, pledging his loyalty to him and the country.

He said: “I stand here today filled with immense gratitude and humility as I reflect on this remarkable occasion of my decoration with the rank of Colonel in the Nigerian Army.”

