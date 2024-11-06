Tinubu Decorates AG COAS, Oluyede, With New Rank

Share

President Bola Tinubu has honoured the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, by promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General during a ceremony held at the State House yesterday.

The decoration of the acting COAS was held at the President’s office in the State House, Abuja. This came as the President urged the armed forces to sustain the synergy in the armed forces which he noted was responsible for the successes recorded so far in the war against kidnappers and bandits.

Tinubu also commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication, and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security. “It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today,” the President stated.

“This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record. “We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,” the President said.

He assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity. “We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,” he added.

The President attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

Oluyede expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintain peace across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: