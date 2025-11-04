Perturbed by the state of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other internal security agencies, President Bola Tinubu has declared emergency on the facilities.

President Tinubu’s emergency declaration was announced by the Chairman, National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc Committee on the overhaul of security training institutions in Nigeria and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Mbah was accompanied on the visit by his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Secretary of the Committee and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Special Protection Unit (SPU), Olatunji Disu.

READ ALSO:

Speaking at the accessment site, Mbah said they have a 30-day deadline to submit a comprehensive report to NEC for action.

According to the Governor, Tinubu was disturbed about the outdated facilities being used to train security workforce who are expected to exhibit human dignity to other Nigerians.

He said the President gave the mandate at the last NEC which held on October 23, adding that he categorically told the council that the present state of the security training institutions did not align with his dream of growing the economy to one trillion dollar in the next five years, harping on the need for modernisation.