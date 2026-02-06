Tinubu Declares 2026 ‘Year Of Families, Social Development’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared 2026 as the “Year of Families and Social Development,” signalling a major shift in national policy that places the family unit at the centre of Nigeria’s development, security and social stability agenda.

Tinubu made the declaration at the State House, Abuja, saying strong and stable families were critical to tackling poverty, insecurity and long-term social challenges confronting the country.

According to the President, the decision aligns Nigeria with countries such as Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which have adopted family-centred governance models to drive sustainable national development.

He said, “Strong families are a national security and development asset. Societies that invest in family stability reduce vulnerability and long-term instability.”

“I hereby direct that the year 2026 be designated as the Year of Social Development and Families in Nigeria, with coordinated action across all arms and levels of government.”

The President explained that the declaration would trigger a structural reordering of government priorities, with ministries, departments and agencies expected to align policies, programmes and budgets toward household-level welfare, social protection and family stability.

The announcement follows Tinubu’s state visit to Türkiye in January, during which Nigeria signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding on family cohesion and social welfare. Government officials said the agreement would guide reforms in social services, child protection and community-based support systems.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the administration had moved beyond policy declarations to concrete action.

According to her, “for social development, it is no longer business as usual,” adding that the government was working to institutionalise coordinated family policies nationwide.

Central to the new direction is the proposed Nigeria Families First Programme, which was expected to serve as the primary vehicle for implementing family-focused interventions across the country.

Officials said the programme would address economic pressures on households, enhance child welfare and strengthen social stability through targeted interventions.

They explained that the initiative would focus on economic empowerment of families through support for sustainable livelihoods, strengthen parenting capacity through education and skills training, expand child-focused social protection measures, and improve access to healthcare, housing and professional care services.

The programme was also part of the administration’s broader “Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions,” a nine-pillar framework targeted at improving outcomes for women and children. The framework was aligned with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on gender equality and child welfare.

Government sources said the new approach seeks to ensure that policies in health, education, housing and employment are coordinated from the household level, rather than delivered through fragmented social interventions.

Policy analysts, however, noted that the success of the strategy would depend on effective coordination among federal, state and local governments, as well as sustained funding, monitoring and accountability.

The Presidency said detailed implementation plans, partnerships and timelines would be unveiled in the coming months to translate the 2026 designation into measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerian families.