June 13, 2025
Tinubu Debunks Stopping Registration Of New Political Parties

President Bola Tinubu yesterday stated that he never prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from registering new parties.

The president made the clarification while addressing members of the National Assembly on Democracy Day. He said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has never been asked to do so under his administration.

He said: “I have never stopped the registration of any political party.” The President also denied allegations of attempting to make Nigeria a one-party system.

He, however, said the All Progressives Congress (APC), would be guilty of political malpractice if it closed its doors to those who now seek to join the APC.

He welcomed new party members from Delta and Akwa Ibom States, saying” “You are all welcome to the progressives forum.”

