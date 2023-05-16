Tinubu, Dangote, Wike, Akpabio, others for El-Rufai’s book launch

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chairman Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as well as the Governors of Lagos, Rivers and Plateau, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nyensom Wike and Simon Lalong are among dignitaries billed to unveil a book on Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai next Saturday in the state.

The book ‘PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The El-Rufai Years’, was written by a veteran journalist, Emmanuel Ado, and it is an over 400-page, collection of articles on the 8 years of El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State.

Addressing journalists on the book presentation slated for Saturday, Co-Chairman, Public Presentation Organizing Committee, Tony Maude, said the Book with a forward by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, ‘provides perspectives on a wide range of issues: agenda setting, policy statements, budget, Internally Generated Revenue [IGR], Local Government and Public Service reforms and the perennial security challenges confronting the State including the nagging Southern Kaduna question. Maude said the book is a collection of articles on the 8 ears of El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State by Emmanuel Ado.