Tinubu Cuts Short Vacation, Arrives Abuja Tuesday 

President Bola Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, after concluding his work vacation ahead of schedule.

The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The President left Nigeria on September 4, 2025, for France to spend part of his annual holiday, with an initial plan to split the period between France and the United Kingdom.

During his stay in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and pledged to strengthen cooperation for mutual prosperity and global stability.

Tinubu is expected to resume official duties immediately upon arrival in Abuja.