Tinubu CSU Records: Atiku Bit Hands That Once Fed Him – Ajayi

Temitope Ajayi, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media has said that the humiliation his principal has faced as a result of the academic record scandal cannot be compared to the controversy surrounding whether or not the Nigerian president received a degree from Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu’s academic records were made available to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate by the CSU in response to his petition filed at the US court.

The university gave copies of certificates with names redacted granted to other people around the same time the Nigerian president graduated from the school in 1979, as well as a cache of documents related to Tinubu’s stay at the institution, to Atiku’s legal team on Monday.

Reacting to the development via his X page, Ajayi claimed that Atiku acted in a way that is comparable to biting the hands that once provided for him in his pursuit of “earthly position.”

READ ALSO:

For me, the issue is not whether President Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University or not,” Ajayi wrote on X on Tuesday evening. “It is the fact that former Vice President Atiku is not a decent man.”

“Nobody should subject his or her friend to the level of assault and indignity he has subjected President Tinubu to because of earthly position and contestation for power,” Ajayi added.

The presidential aide recounted instances where Tinubu reportedly “moved mountains for Atiku in the past” and sheltered him when” he was thoroughly beaten by rain and stripped naked by President Olusegun Obasanjo and his party PDP in 2007.”

Between 1999 and 2006, Olusegun Obasanjo presided over Nigeria, while Mr. Abubakar served as his vice president. However, both men later retreated after Obasanjo alleged Abubakar was unfaithful.

No friend should become what Ekiti people call ‘aleni mo deyin’, a relentless pursuer like former VP Atiku regardless of the prize!” Ajayi wrote in his angry tirade against the PDP presidential candidate.