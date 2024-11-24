Tinubu: Creative Economy Cornerstone Of My Diversification Agenda

Share

…says industry now a major contributor to Nigeria’s non-oil GDP growth

President Bola Tinubu has identified the creative economy as a cornerstone of his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

This came just as he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning Nigeria’s creative sector as key driver of Nigeria’s global influence.

The President stated this during the launch of the 2024 Abuja International Carnival at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu who was represented by his Deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said, “We are not here just to celebrate a carnival but to reaffirm the essence of who we are as Nigerians, a people of culture, a people of art, a people of colour, and a people of shared values.”

The President reaffirmed the carnival’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global creative economy.

“Our creativity continues to shine on the global stage, drawing admiration and respect. This heritage is the truest measure of what it means to be Nigerian—proud, resourceful, and innovative,” he stated.

Under the theme, “Carnival of Renewed Hope: A Pledge to My Country,” the event showcased performances from across Nigeria and beyond, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to cultural diplomacy.

“The unifying power of art and culture on display here is a reflection of what we can achieve when we work together,” Tinubu said.

He emphasized the carnival’s economic impact, noting that Nigeria’s creative industries were already contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP.

“Over the years, this carnival has become a stage for showcasing our rich cultural heritage and a driving force behind our growing creative economy.

“It has revitalised local industries, fostered cultural diplomacy, and contributed immensely to Nigeria’s position as a cultural powerhouse on the global stage.”

Addressing international participants, Tinubu reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to cultural exchange, just as he said, “Their presence affirms that culture transcends boundaries, and it is through cultural exchange that we build bridges of understanding, friendship, and shared humanity.

“In this carnival, we offer not just a spectacle but a home away from home for our guests.”

The President called for deeper reflection on the event’s significance, noting that it was more than mere celebration: “A carnival of this scale is not merely an occasion for festivities; it is a call to action.

“It reminds us of the pledge we owe to our nation: to promote peace, preserve our unity, and contribute, in whatever way we can, to the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, working alongside the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Abuja International Carnival Secretariat, also received presidential commendation for their role in organizing the event.

The President praised their “dedication and vision in making the carnival a source of pride for our nation.”

“Our diversity is not just a mark of identity but a powerful force that strengthens our unity and inspires us to dream bigger for our country,” he added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa explained that the carnival was a brand that bound Nigerians together and promote the nation’s beauty and strength in diversity.

The Minister who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Oraelumo Obi Raphael, said, “The Carnival is a unique brand that involves the 36 states and the FCT, and countries from all over the world, with Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy as the Coordinating Ministry and the FCT as the host.

“The unique aspect of Abuja Carnival is the fact that it is a platform for artistic expression, innovation, and cultural exchange among local and international participants and the activities are highly competitive, which has given Nigerians the platform to develop and showca

Share

Please follow and like us: