Tinubu Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Panel For Buhari’s Burial

President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the State Funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The Committee chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume was tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman.

Other members of the Committee include: Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Honourable Minister of Defence; Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation;Honourable Minister of Works and Honourable Minister of Interior.

Others are Honourable Minister of FCT; Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; National Security Adviser; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chief of Defence Staff

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), would serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

In honour of the late President, Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman.

Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public would be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Further briefings will follow as the days unfold, as stated by Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).