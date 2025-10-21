Tinubu Consoles Senate Minority Leader, Moro Over Loss Of Son, Grandson

President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences to Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, and his family over the passing of his son, Victor Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jr.

The President commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the senator, who represents Benue South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Tinubu urged the family to find solace in the impactful lives of the children, whose brief time on earth left a lasting impression on all who knew them.

He prayed that God Almighty would receive the souls of the departed and grant comfort to the grieving family during this difficult time.