February 17, 2026
Tinubu Consoles Ex-Kano Gov. Shekarau Over Brother’s Death

Tinubu On State Visit To Kebbi, To Headline 61st Argungu Festival

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, over the passing of his brother, Mallam Dahiru Shekarau.

Tinubu said the death of the retired educationist and administrator was more than a family loss, given his enduring contributions to humanity through the building of people and institutions.

The late Shekarau, who died on February 10, 2026, served Kano State in various capacities until his retirement in 2015 as a permanent secretary.

He urged the Shekarau family to honour the deceased by continuing his community service and upholding the legacy of his distinguished career.

The President also prayed for the repose of his soul and for divine comfort for the family at this time of grief.

