Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT, Kano, Rivers Elections

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated the winners of Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano and Rivers States bye-elections.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted council polls in the six FCT area councils, as well as by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, and the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

Congratulating the winners in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication, describing the mandate given to them by the people as “A sacred trust.”

President Tinubu specifically “Commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC.”

Correspondingly, Tinubu congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the Kano and Rivers State leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.

“President Tinubu lauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

“He further commends the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

“President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of the elections further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and calls on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes,” the statement added.