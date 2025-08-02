Tinubu Congratulates Wadada On Turbaning As Marajin Dagin Lafia 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his political ally and friend, Senator Aliyu Wadada Ahmed, on his turbaning as the Magajin Dangin Lafia by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs.

The President described the honour as a recognition of Wadada’s commitment to public service, his deep-rooted connection to his people, and his longstanding contributions to the development of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

The President also commended the Emir of Lafia for upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism embody the values of the emirate and reflect the spirit of unity, service, and integrity.

“My dear Senator Wadada, as Magajin Dangin, you bear a title rich in history, responsibility, and cultural heritage.

“I am confident you will continue to deploy your influence, experience, and goodwill to promote peace and foster development of Lafia Emirate, Nasarawa State, and our great nation,” the President stated.

Tinubu wished the Senator continued wisdom, strength, and success in his dual roles as a federal lawmaker and a traditional titleholder.