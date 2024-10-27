Tinubu Congratulates Vietnam’s New President, Luong Cuong

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to President Luong Cuong following his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The Nigerian leader’s warm message highlights Cuong’s historic elevation by the Vietnamese Parliament, noting his distinguished 40-year-old military career and Politburo membership since 2021.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu expressed his admiration for President Cuong’s commitment to positioning Vietnam as “A friend, a trusted partner, and a responsible member of the international community.”

President Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing ties with Vietnam, underscoring the existing warmth between the two nations, which is reflected in growing trade and cultural exchanges.

Tinubu also outlined Nigeria’s dedication to further collaboration in diverse fields, including trade, agriculture, education, food production, and technological and cultural exchanges.

The Nigerian President concluded with best wishes for Cuong’tenure, expressing optimism that his leadership would benefit both Vietnam and the global community.

