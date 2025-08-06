President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli on emerging world champions in English language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa was named the overall best in English language skills; 15-year-old Rukayya emerged as the overall best in debate, while Hadiza clinched the outstanding talent award (gold medal).

Tinubu commended these exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirmed that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

The President also commended the institutions of learning and stated that these accomplishments were testaments to the quality and potential of Nigeria’s education system as a nurturer of some of the world’s brightest minds.

The President expressed the believe that education remained a critical element for national development; hence, his administration’s significant investment in the sector and the removal of financial barriers for indigent Nigerians seeking higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The President encouraged Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza to remain steadfast in their studies and wished them continued success.

Tinubu congratulates three Nigerian students for excelling at global competitions

By Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

