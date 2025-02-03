Tinubu Congratulates Tems On Grammy Win 

Share

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Tems on her historic Grammy win for Best African Music Performance with her song “Love Me Jeje.”

In a statement shared on Monday, Tinubu expressed pride in Tems’ accomplishments, acknowledging her as an inspiration to Nigerians.

He also commended other Nigerian artists who were nominated for the Grammy Awards.

Tinubu emphasized their contributions to elevating Nigeria’s global reputation in music and entertainment.

Tinubu stated, “Their achievements continue to inspire all Nigerians,” reaffirming the importance of celebrating the success of Nigerian talent on the global stage.

This recognition from the president further establishes the significance of the Grammys in showcasing African music and the rising influence of Nigerian artists in the global music industry.

