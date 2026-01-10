Tinubu Congratulates Tambuwal On 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Governor of Sokoto State, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Tambuwal as a prominent politician, seasoned lawyer, and dedicated public servant, acknowledging his long years of service to Sokoto State and Nigeria.

The President noted that Tambuwal has played significant roles in the country’s democratic journey, having served as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, and later as a two-term Governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023.

Tinubu commended the Senator, who currently represents Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for his commitment to nation-building and his consistent efforts toward strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

The President wished Tambuwal many more years in good health and expressed hope for an even brighter political future as he continues to contribute to national development.