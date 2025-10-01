Tinubu Congratulates Tajudeen Abbas On His 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on his 60th birthday, celebrated today, October 1, 2025.

Describing Abbas as a “worthy partner in government” and a key figure in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu praised his leadership in the National Assembly.

The President highlighted that under Abbas, the House has passed several impactful legislations and commended the Speaker’s knowledge, wisdom, and openness.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said:

“Speaker Abbas has displayed uncommon capacity as a leader of equals. His drive for integrity, excellence, and selfless service has proved helpful in maintaining stability in the House.”

The President also extended congratulations to Abbas’ family, friends, associates, and the constituents of Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, who have elected him to the House of Representatives since 2011.

Tinubu prayed for many more years of good health and service for Speaker Abbas, recognizing his contributions to Nigeria’s legislative development.