Tinubu Congratulates Sultan Of Sokoto At 67

President Bola Tinubu has joined host of other world leaders to congratulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III as he turns 67 years on August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the Sultan has since worked assiduously for the maintenance of peaceful coexistence in the nation and beyond while acknowledging his sacrifices and selflessness to the country.

President Tinubu joined the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in expressing his gratitude and praying for the Sultan of Sokoto to live for many more years in health, strength, and wisdom.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

“The President extols Sultan’s magnanimity, friendliness, and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society, while providing platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee.

“As the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, the President believes his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.”