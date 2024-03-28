Tinubu Congratulates Senegal President – Elect, Diomaye

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Diomaye Faye on his election as the President of the Republic of Senegal. In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President noted that President-elect Faye Comes with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on the important job of leading the good people of Senegal.

Tinubu also congratulated President Macky Sall, for overseeing an election that has been widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent. As the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President affirmed that the successful conduct of the Senegal election was a boost to the sub-regional organisation in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states. Tinubu congratulated the people of Senegal and assured them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support.