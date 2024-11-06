Tinubu Congratulates President-Elect, Trump On Re-Election

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States (US).

This was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Wednesday.

Tinubu praised the American people for their commitment to democracy, noting that Trump’s victory indicates the trust and confidence placed in his leadership.

The Nigerian president expressed his eagerness to strengthen Nigeria-US relations, highlighting the importance of partnership amid global challenges.

In his congratulatory message on Wednesday, President Tinubu underscored the potential for expanded cooperation, particularly in economic development, peace initiatives, and addressing shared global issues.

He commended Trump’s previous experience as the 45th president, expressing confidence that his return to the White House will usher in a new era of reciprocal and beneficial partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Tinubu emphasized the United States’ pivotal role in global affairs and expressed hope that Trump’s leadership would promote peace and prosperity worldwide.

