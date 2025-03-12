Tinubu Congratulates Plateau Gov On 60th Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political leaders to celebrate the incumbent Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, on his 60th birthday.

President Tinubu conveyed his congratulatory message to the Governor in a press statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Tinubu joins family, friends, and well-wishers to pray for God’s continued guidance and wisdom for the governor.

The President described the lawyer and former Chairman of the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State as a shining example of service and humility and a leader dedicated to his people’s welfare.

Tinubu wishes the governor of Plateau strength and good health as he continues his good work in the state.

“Your contributions towards restoring Plateau to the State of Peace and Tourism are commendable. Your determination to foster national development and ensure peaceful coexistence in the state is a testament to your resilience and commitment to national unity,” the President said.

