Tinubu Congratulates Ovia On Freedom Of City Of London Admission

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, on his admission to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

President Tinubu described the honour as a fitting recognition of Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology.

He also highlighted Ovia’s significant role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

“This honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria,” the President stated in a message conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said Ovia’s visionary leadership would continue to inspire generations.

