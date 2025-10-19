Tinubu Congratulates Osinubi At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Punch Nigeria Limited, as he celebrates 70th birthday anniversary.

In a tribute be personally penned, Tinubu wrote: “I warmly congratulate you on your 70th birthday—a remarkable milestone and a moment of celebration for you, your family, and all who know you.

“Your 70th birthday is significant for the years you have lived and your invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s media industry.

“Joining the Punch in 1976, you rose through the ranks, from the bottom to the peak, by hard work, resilience, discipline, and dedication to duty. You are proof that success is attainable with purpose and vision.

“As the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Punch Nigeria Limited, you led this media colossus for 27 years, steering it tenaciously through periods of innovation and the challenges of military repression and closures.

“I do not doubt that your exemplary leadership in the newsroom and the newspaper management has left an indelible mark on the profession and inspired countless journalists whom you have mentored and guided on the path of principled journalism.

“I commend your fidelity to the ethics of the journalism profession and your efforts in the struggle for our democracy.

“You have etched a fine print of excellence on the tome of journalism, and I thank you for your consistent pursuit of our nation’s progress.

“As you celebrate your platinum jubilee, I pray that God Almighty grant you more years of good health.”